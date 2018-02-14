Bochum Welt is the stage name of the Italian electronic musician Gianluigi Di Costanzo. The name Bochum Welt is a combination of the German word for "world" (welt) and the name of a high-powered astral telescope.[citation needed]

Di Constanzo has released numerous records on established record labels. His first single for Aphex Twin's Rephlex label, "Scharlach Eingang" (1994), published by Warner/Chappell Music, was sufficiently accomplished that the British music magazine NME ran an article claiming that Bochum Welt was another of Aphex Twin's myriad alter egos.

Di Costanzo's first album on Sony Music Japan, "Module 2 / Desktop Robotics" collecting his first recordings, was followed by a double CD Rephlex release Robotic Operating Buddy, nominated in 2009 as a top 15 electronica album by the British music magazine The Wire.

BMG Chrysalis UK signed him to a long term worldwide publishing deal in 2009.

Rephlex Records released his new full length in 2013, “Good Programs (To Be Coloured in Yellow)”, as well as a collaborative EP with Heinrich Muller aka Gerald Donald from the Detroit group DREXCIYA, nominated in 2013 by Fact (UK magazine) in the 50 greatest 10″ records of FACT’s lifetime. Both of the records were published worldwide by BMG Chrysalis.