Die Haut (German for the skin) were an experimental German post-punk and post-rock band, who enjoyed some local success in Berlin during the 1980s and 1990s, with such records as the Nick Cave collaboration Burnin' the Ice. The only constant member was Christoph Dreher.

Formed as an instrumental rock quartet, many of their recordings and live performances featured an array of international guest vocalists.

Their last full-length album was "Spring" (1997) followed by a remix album called "Springer" (1998). At the same time the band went on hiatus, Remo Park and Christoph Dreher have continued to work as separate acts, and Jochen Arbeit with Rudi Moser joined the Berlin-based underground legend Einstürzende Neubauten.