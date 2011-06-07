Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fbed352-9a1a-48e2-956a-68cd741ee926
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya Biography (Wikipedia)
Rezwana Choudhury Bannya is a Bangladeshi singer. She is an exponent of Rabindra Sangeet, the songs written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. She has won many awards including Bangladesh's highest civilian award the Independence Day Award (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya Tracks
Sort by
Ei Udashi
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Ei Udashi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ei Udashi
Last played on
Moduro
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Moduro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moduro
Last played on
Ketech
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Ketech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ketech
Last played on
Ki Zani
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Ki Zani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ki Zani
Last played on
Ke Aamar
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Ke Aamar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ke Aamar
Last played on
Aye Udash
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya
Aye Udash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aye Udash
Last played on
Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist