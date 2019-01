Sidney Matthew Sweet (born October 6, 1964) is an American rock singer-songwriter and musician. He was part of the burgeoning music scene in Athens, Georgia, during the 1980s before gaining commercial success in the 1990s. His twelfth and thirteenth records, Tomorrow Forever and Tomorrow's Daughter, were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

