Matthew SweetBorn 6 October 1964
Matthew Sweet
1964-10-06
Matthew Sweet Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Matthew Sweet (born October 6, 1964) is an American rock singer-songwriter and musician. He was part of the burgeoning music scene in Athens, Georgia, during the 1980s before gaining commercial success in the 1990s. His twelfth and thirteenth records, Tomorrow Forever and Tomorrow's Daughter, were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: From Heaven to Hell at the Movies - Sound of Cinema Live
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejrmbp
Southbank Centre, London
2017-03-19T16:04:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rwzr4.jpg
19
Mar
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: From Heaven to Hell at the Movies - Sound of Cinema Live
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: BBC Radio 3's Sound of Cinema- Carl Davis at 80
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez92mb
MediaCityUK Salford
2016-06-09T16:04:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03sdf94.jpg
9
Jun
2016
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: BBC Radio 3's Sound of Cinema- Carl Davis at 80
19:30
MediaCityUK Salford
Sounds of Shakespeare: Sound of Cinema Live
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec3c8g
King Edward VI Grammar School
2016-04-23T16:04:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03ms5v5.jpg
23
Apr
2016
Sounds of Shakespeare: Sound of Cinema Live
King Edward VI Grammar School
