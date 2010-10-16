Wax FangFormed 2005
Wax Fang
2005
Wax Fang is an American rock band formed in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, (although both men spent childhood years in Uruguay ) that combines elements of classic, psychedelic, progressive, and experimental rock music, as well as electronic and folk. The band consists of Scott Carney, Corey McAfee, Zach Driscoll, and Dave Chale.
Astronaut Part 1
The Doctor Will See You Now
Cannibal Summer
Majestic
World War II Part 2
WWII Part 2
Avant Guardian Angel Dust
