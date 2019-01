Wax Fang is an American rock band formed in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, (although both men spent childhood years in Uruguay ) that combines elements of classic, psychedelic, progressive, and experimental rock music, as well as electronic and folk. The band consists of Scott Carney, Corey McAfee, Zach Driscoll, and Dave Chale.

