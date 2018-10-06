The Castaways are an American rock band from the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

Their first and only hit single was "Liar, Liar". Written by band leader James Donna and drummer (and band co-founder) Dennis Craswell, the song was produced by Timothy D. Kehr and released by Soma Records, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965. "Liar, Liar" was later featured in the films Good Morning, Vietnam and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and was covered by Debbie Harry in Married to the Mob. The Castaways performed "Liar, Liar" in the 1967 beach movie It's a Bikini World. Their followup, "Goodbye Babe", was another local hit, but did not break nationally.

Although the group released several more singles throughout the 1960s, it appears that they never released a full-length album, until the appearance of their 1999 Greatest Hits compilation.