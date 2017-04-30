DakotaBritish singer Sophie Elton (track "Fast Car")
Dakota
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048d1gg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fb5ac5a-1446-4f2a-896f-0630e1405214
Dakota Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Elton, known by her stage name, Dakota, is a British singer based in London, who features on the Jonas Blue's 2015 version of "Fast Car".
Dakota Tracks
Dreams (feat. Dakota)
Alex Ross
Dreams (feat. Dakota)
Dreams (feat. Dakota)
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
Jonas Blue
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
