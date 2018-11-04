Joe OsbornBorn 28 August 1937. Died 14 December 2018
Joe Osborn
1937-08-28
Joe Osborn Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Osborn (August 28, 1937 – December 14, 2018) was an American bass guitar player known for his work as a session musician in Los Angeles and Nashville during the 1960s through the 1980s.
Joe Osborn Tracks
Fireball Mail (Jim &Joe)
James Burton & Joe Osborn
Fireball Mail (Jim &Joe)
Fireball Mail (Jim &Joe)
Wedding Bell Blues
Hal Blaine
Wedding Bell Blues
Wedding Bell Blues
