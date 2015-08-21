Hanalei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fb32796-8dc0-42e9-b5e8-746f71f26b33
Hanalei Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanalei is an indie rock/folk band from the Chicago area, and Bay Area in California. Brian Moss heads the band along with Pete Croke and others from bands such as The Pines. Moss a singer/songwriter from the Bay Area (San Francisco) who later moved to Chicago and back again; his previous bands include Great Apes, The Ghost and The Wunder Years. Hanalei began as a solo project of Brian Moss after The Ghost broke up, and after one release entitled "We Are All Natural Disasters", Hanalei became a four-piece band, moving away from Postal Service-esque sound[citation needed], and becoming a folky-earthy[clarification needed] sounding band.
The band released "Parts and Accessories" in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hanalei Tracks
Sort by
Diamonds (feat. Hanalei)
Rhemi
Diamonds (feat. Hanalei)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamonds (feat. Hanalei)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Hanalei Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist