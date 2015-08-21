Hanalei is an indie rock/folk band from the Chicago area, and Bay Area in California. Brian Moss heads the band along with Pete Croke and others from bands such as The Pines. Moss a singer/songwriter from the Bay Area (San Francisco) who later moved to Chicago and back again; his previous bands include Great Apes, The Ghost and The Wunder Years. Hanalei began as a solo project of Brian Moss after The Ghost broke up, and after one release entitled "We Are All Natural Disasters", Hanalei became a four-piece band, moving away from Postal Service-esque sound[citation needed], and becoming a folky-earthy[clarification needed] sounding band.

The band released "Parts and Accessories" in 2006.