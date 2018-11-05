Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah BandFormed 1976. Disbanded 1979
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
1976
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band was a big band- and swing-influenced disco band, formed in the Bronx, New York. They are best known for their #1 US dance hit, "Cherchez La Femme/Se Si Bon", from their self-titled debut album.
Tracks
I'll Play The Fool
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
I'll Play The Fool
I'll Play The Fool
Last played on
Sunshower
Dr.Buzzards's Original Savannah Band
Sunshower
Sunshower
Performer
Last played on
Cherchez La Femme
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
Cherchez La Femme
Cherchez La Femme
Last played on
Sunshower
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
Sunshower
Sunshower
Last played on
Sour And Sweet/Lemon In The Honey
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
Sour And Sweet/Lemon In The Honey
Cherchez La Femme / Se Si Bon
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
Cherchez La Femme / Se Si Bon
Cherchez La Femme / Se Si Bon
Last played on
Cherchez la Femme
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
Cherchez la Femme
Cherchez la Femme
Last played on
Cherchez La Femme
Dr Buzzards
Cherchez La Femme
Cherchez La Femme
Performer
Last played on
I'll Play The Fool for You
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
I'll Play The Fool for You
I'll Play The Fool for You
Last played on
Similar Artists
