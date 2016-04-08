The African Jazz Pioneers (AJP) is a South African group that espouses the music of the 1950s, fusing big band jazz with township marabi sounds. The band has endured and is currently on the third-generation of band members, and now has a younger face and a younger sound. Band leader and saxophonist Bra Ntemi Piliso, who penned most of the Pioneers' songs, opened the field of composition to the band's younger musicians.