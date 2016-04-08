The African Jazz Pioneers
Biography (Wikipedia)
The African Jazz Pioneers (AJP) is a South African group that espouses the music of the 1950s, fusing big band jazz with township marabi sounds. The band has endured and is currently on the third-generation of band members, and now has a younger face and a younger sound. Band leader and saxophonist Bra Ntemi Piliso, who penned most of the Pioneers' songs, opened the field of composition to the band's younger musicians.
Yeka Yeka
The African Jazz Pioneers
Yeka Yeka
Yeka Yeka
Hellfire
The African Jazz Pioneers
Hellfire
Hellfire
