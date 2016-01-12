Cathedrals & CarsFormed 2011
Cathedrals & Cars
2011
Cathedrals & Cars Biography (Wikipedia)
Cathedrals & Cars are an English alternative rock band formed in 2011. The group consists of Jack Stevens (vocals, guitar), Danny Robertson (bass, backing vocals) and Steve Long (drums). Since the formation of the band, they have released two EPs and one album on independent label Cemetery Bench Records.
Cathedrals & Cars Tracks
The Concierge
