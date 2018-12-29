The Pale White
The Pale White Performances & Interviews
- The Pale White - That Dress (BBC Introducing Session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yqcwk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yqcwk.jpg2017-04-01T20:00:00.000ZThe Pale White perform at Gateshead College.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ynd7f
The Pale White - That Dress (BBC Introducing Session)
- The Pale White in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yqcq9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yqcq9.jpg2017-04-01T20:00:00.000ZThe Pale White play "That Dress", "Reaction" and "Second Place" at Gateshead College.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04yqb21
The Pale White in Session
- The Pale White - Reactionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sdf7n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sdf7n.jpg2017-02-10T06:00:00.000ZThe Pale White - Reactionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sdf8c
The Pale White - Reactions
- The Pale White in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04k2d96.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04k2d96.jpg2016-12-03T23:03:00.000ZThe Pale White play "Reaction", "Turn It Around", "No Motivation" and chat to Nick Roberts.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04k2db8
The Pale White in Session
The Pale White Tracks
Wisdom Tooth
The Pale White
Wisdom Tooth
Wisdom Tooth
End of Time
The Pale White
End of Time
End of Time
Trapped Nerve
The Pale White
Trapped Nerve
Trapped Nerve
Peace Of Mind
The Pale White
Peace Of Mind
Peace Of Mind
Loveless
The Pale White
Loveless
Loveless
Reaction
The Pale White
Reaction
Reaction
Let You Down
The Pale White
Let You Down
Let You Down
Downer
The Pale White
Downer
Downer
That Dress
The Pale White
That Dress
That Dress
Playlists featuring The Pale White
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
The Pale White, Ten Tonnes
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
The Pale White, Ten Tonnes
Thekla, Bristol, UK
5
Feb
2019
The Pale White, Ten Tonnes
Scala, London, UK
24
May
2019
The Pale White, Foals, You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, Bad Sounds, Anteros, Kawala and Wild Front
Exhibition Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-27T15:52:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05cfz6h.jpg
27
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a68qfx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T15:52:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xpst.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
