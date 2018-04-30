Jerry Jeff WalkerBorn 16 March 1942
Jerry Jeff Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3faa019a-ad91-4ddf-87d5-fdcbdfd8327c
Jerry Jeff Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Jeff Walker (born Ronald Clyde Crosby; March 16, 1942, Oneonta, New York) is an American country music singer and songwriter.
He is best known for writing "Mr. Bojangles".
Jerry Jeff Walker Tracks
Desperados Waiting For A Train
Jerry Jeff Walker
Desperados Waiting For A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desperados Waiting For A Train
Last played on
About Her Eyes
Jerry Jeff Walker
About Her Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
About Her Eyes
Last played on
Driftin Way of Life
Jerry Jeff Walker
Driftin Way of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driftin Way of Life
Last played on
Night Rider's Lament
Jerry Jeff Walker
Night Rider's Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Rider's Lament
Last played on
Little Bird
Jerry Jeff Walker
Little Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xkbd8.jpglink
Little Bird
Last played on
Railroad Lady
Jerry Jeff Walker
Railroad Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Railroad Lady
Last played on
Blue Mood
Jerry Jeff Walker
Blue Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Mood
Last played on
Lucky Man
Jerry Jeff Walker
Lucky Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Man
Last played on
Life on the Road
Jerry Jeff Walker
Life on the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life on the Road
Last played on
Keep Texas Beautiful
Jerry Jeff Walker
Keep Texas Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Texas Beautiful
Last played on
Pass It On
Jerry Jeff Walker
Pass It On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass It On
Last played on
Mr Bojangles
Jerry Jeff Walker
Mr Bojangles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Bojangles
Last played on
Seasons Change
Jerry Jeff Walker
Seasons Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seasons Change
Last played on
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
Jerry Jeff Walker
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
Last played on
My Favorite Picture Of You
Jerry Jeff Walker
My Favorite Picture Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Favorite Picture Of You
Last played on
Mr Bojangles, arranged by Guy Lewis
Jerry Jeff Walker
Mr Bojangles, arranged by Guy Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Bojangles, arranged by Guy Lewis
Last played on
Jaded Lover
Jerry Jeff Walker
Jaded Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaded Lover
Last played on
Old Five And Dimers Like Me
Jerry Jeff Walker
Old Five And Dimers Like Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Five And Dimers Like Me
Last played on
Sangria Wine
Jerry Jeff Walker
Sangria Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sangria Wine
Last played on
What I Like About Texas
Jerry Jeff Walker
What I Like About Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Like About Texas
Last played on
Navejo Rug
Jerry Jeff Walker
Navejo Rug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Navejo Rug
Last played on
Viva Luckenbach
Jerry Jeff Walker
Viva Luckenbach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viva Luckenbach
Last played on
L A Freeway
Jerry Jeff Walker
L A Freeway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L A Freeway
Last played on
Pick up the Tempo
Jerry Jeff Walker
Pick up the Tempo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick up the Tempo
Last played on
Don't It Make You Want To Dance
Jerry Jeff Walker
Don't It Make You Want To Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't It Make You Want To Dance
Last played on
Jerry Jeff Walker Links
