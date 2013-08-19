John BastonEnglish baroque composer, recorder player and cellist
John Baston
John Baston, (fl. 1708–1739) was an English Baroque composer, recorder player and cellist. He performed in his own ‘interval music’ concertos in London; several of these lively pieces were published as Six Concertos in Six Parts for Violins and Flutes (1729).
Concerto No. 2 in D for descant recorder, strings and continuo (feat. Michala Petri)
John Baston
