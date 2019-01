John Baston, (fl. 1708–1739) was an English Baroque composer, recorder player and cellist. He performed in his own ‘interval music’ concertos in London; several of these lively pieces were published as Six Concertos in Six Parts for Violins and Flutes (1729).

