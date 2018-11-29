hellogoodbyeFormed 2001
hellogoodbye
2001
hellogoodbye Biography (Wikipedia)
Hellogoodbye (sometimes styled as hellogoodbye) is a pop rock band that was formed in Huntington Beach, California in 2001 by singer Forrest Kline. They were signed to Drive-Thru Records and released their first full-length album Zombies! Aliens! Vampires! Dinosaurs! in 2006, in addition to their previously released EP Hellogoodbye and DVD OMG HGB DVD ROTFL. In 2010, the band released Would It Kill You? on their label Wasted Summer Records. The album was released in the United Kingdom and Europe by LAB Records on the 14 March 2011. Hellogoodbye released their third album, Everything is Debatable, on October 29, 2013, while touring as the opening act for Paramore's The Self-Titled Tour.
Here (In Your Arms)
When We first Met
