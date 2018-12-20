Jeremy White
Jeremy White Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy White is an English bass, with an international career in opera, concerts and recording. He is noted for the wide range of his repertoire, which ranges from early to contemporary music.
White was born in Liverpool, and studied at Queen's College, Oxford. He has worked as a professional musician since graduation, spending many years as a member of the BBC Singers. He debuted at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in 1991 and has sung at each subsequent season. Jeremy was one of the soloists who performed at the Gala Evening which inaugurated the newly re-opened house.
Off-stage, he is an instrumentalist and arranger of musical pieces, and is the Chair of the Trustees that run Spode Music Week.
Jeremy White Tracks
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Fairy Queen (Masque of the Seasons - conclusion)
Henry Purcell
Last played on
Andrea Chenier, Act 4
Umberto Giordano
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 3
Umberto Giordano
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 2
Umberto Giordano
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 1
Umberto Giordano
Choir
The Cunning Little Vixen: Act III
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Tannhauser: Act III
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Il tabarro (The cloak) - a one act opera
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Cherevichki (The Tsarina's Slippers) - Part II
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Conductor
Last played on
Cendrillon Act 34
Jules Massenet
Last played on
Manon Lescaut - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
See amid the winter's snow
John Goss, Willcocks, David, The Sixteen, Jeremy White, Sally Dunkley & Harry Christophers
Performer
Last played on
Tosca, opera in 3 acts - Act I
Lukas Jakobski, Hubert Francis, Royal Opera House Chorus, Giacomo Puccini, Jeremy White, Jonas Kaufmann, Angela Gheorghiu, Bryn Terfel, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Antonio Pappano
Performer
Last played on
See Amid The Winter's Snow
Jeremy White
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehnfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T16:11:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017b1yy.jpg
27
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep2j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-28T16:11:19
28
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evh5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-08T16:11:19
8
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emc4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-24T16:11:19
24
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4r3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-14T16:11:19
14
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
