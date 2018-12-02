Nikka CostaBorn 4 June 1972
Nikka Costa
1972-06-04
Nikka Costa Biography (Wikipedia)
Domenica "Nikka" Costa (born June 4, 1972) is an Australian-American singer whose music combines elements of pop, soul, and blues. She also had a career as a child singer starting in the early 1980s. She is the daughter of music producer Don Costa and is married to Australian producer/songwriter Justin Stanley.
Nikka Costa Tracks
Everybody's Got Their Something
Everybody's Got Their Something
Like A Feather
Like A Feather
Ain't That Peculiar
Ain't That Peculiar
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Nothing Compares 2 U
Nothing Compares 2 U
Stuck To You
Stuck To You
Back to artist