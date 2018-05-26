Bus StopFormed 1998. Disbanded 2002
Bus Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3fa03fed-50b4-4c2c-9bab-fb466a601c14
Bus Stop Biography (Wikipedia)
Bus Stop were a British dance act made up of Darren Sampson (known as Daz Sampson), alongside Graham Turner, Mark Hall and Nikki Reid (Lane). It was formed in 1998 and had a string of hit singles before disbanding in 2002. The main vocalist Daz Sampson went on to a successful musical career including representing Britain in 2006 in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Bus Stop Tracks
Kung Fu Fighting (feat. Carl Douglas)
Bus Stop/ Mark Hall/ Graham Turner
