Bus Stop were a British dance act made up of Darren Sampson (known as Daz Sampson), alongside Graham Turner, Mark Hall and Nikki Reid (Lane). It was formed in 1998 and had a string of hit singles before disbanding in 2002. The main vocalist Daz Sampson went on to a successful musical career including representing Britain in 2006 in the Eurovision Song Contest.

