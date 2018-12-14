Scott Wood Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f9e3609-fc75-49c0-95a2-5e427c285399
Scott Wood Band Performances & Interviews
Scott Wood Band Tracks
Sort by
Looking Through / The Portnahaven Polka
Scott Wood Band
Looking Through / The Portnahaven Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie/Barber Avenue
SCOTT WOOD BAND
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie/Barber Avenue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie/Barber Avenue
Performer
Last played on
Park Ridge: The Grassy Hill/James Pringle
SCOTT WOOD BAND
Park Ridge: The Grassy Hill/James Pringle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Park Ridge: The Grassy Hill/James Pringle
Performer
Last played on
SPICE OF LIFE/PITLOCHRY HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY/BULGARIAN RED
SCOTT WOOD BAND
SPICE OF LIFE/PITLOCHRY HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY/BULGARIAN RED
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPICE OF LIFE/PITLOCHRY HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY/BULGARIAN RED
Performer
Last played on
All The 8's / Orchid Society
Scott Wood Band
All The 8's / Orchid Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The 8's / Orchid Society
Last played on
Sheep Running About
Scott Wood Band
Sheep Running About
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sheep Running About
Last played on
Looking Through Portnahaven- Looking Through/ The Portnahaven Polka
SCOTT WOOD BAND
Looking Through Portnahaven- Looking Through/ The Portnahaven Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking Through Portnahaven- Looking Through/ The Portnahaven Polka
Performer
Last played on
Looking Through Portnahaven
Scott Wood Band
Looking Through Portnahaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking Through Portnahaven
Performer
Last played on
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie / Barber Ave.
Scott Wood Band
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie / Barber Ave.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Alasdair Mackenzie / Barber Ave.
Performer
Last played on
Craro
Scott Wood Band
Craro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Craro
Last played on
Barber Ave
Scott Wood Band
Barber Ave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barber Ave
Last played on
Back to artist