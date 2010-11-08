Warda Al-JazairiaBorn 22 July 1940. Died 17 May 2012
Warda Al-Jazairia
1940-07-22
Warda Al-Jazairia Biography (Wikipedia)
Warda Al-Jazairia (Arabic: وردة الجزائرية 22 July 1939 – 17 May 2012) was an Algerian singer who was well known for her Egyptian Arabic songs and music. Her name literally meant Warda the Algerian, but she was sometimes referred to as just Warda or as "The Algerian Rose" in the Arab world.
Warda Al-Jazairia Tracks
Bitwannes Beek (Algeria)
Bitwannes Beek (Algeria)
