Sue WilkinsonHumorous singer/songwriter with a half-spoken delivery, whose satirical number "You Gotta Be A Hustler If You Wanna Get On" was a surprise UK top 30 hit in the summer of 1980. Died 2005
Sue Wilkinson
You Gotta Be a Hustler if You Wanna Get On
You've Got to Be a Hustler
