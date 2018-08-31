Alma MahlerBorn 13 August 1879. Died 18 May 1911
Alma Mahler Biography (Wikipedia)
Alma Maria Mahler Gropius Werfel (born Alma Margaretha Maria Schindler; 31 August 1879 – 11 December 1964) was a Viennese-born composer, author, editor and socialite. At fifteen, she was mentored by Max Burckhard. Musically active from her early years, she was the composer of at least 17 songs for voice and piano.
In her early years, she fell in love with composer and conductor Alexander von Zemlinsky, but their relationship did not last long. She became the wife of composer Gustav Mahler, who did not approve of her continuing to compose music. Eventually she fell into depression from being artistically stifled. While her marriage was struggling, she had an affair with Walter Gropius. Mahler started to encourage Alma's composing and helped prepare some of her compositions for publication, but died soon after this attempted reconciliation in 1911. Alma married Gropius in 1915 and the couple had a daughter together, Manon Gropius. During her marriage to Gropius, Alma had an affair with Franz Werfel. Alma and Werfel were eventually married after Alma separated from Gropius.
Funf Lieder (In meines Vaters Garten)
Bei dir ist es traut (5 Songs)
In meines Vaters Garten
Die stille Stadt
5 songs, 1910: Laue Sommernacht
Laue Sommernacht (Five Songs)
Bei dir ist es traut
In meines Vaters Garten (from 5 Songs for voice and piano)
Lobgesang
Laue Sommernacht
Die Stille Stadt
Die stille Stadt
Ekstase (Fünf Gesänge)
Laue Sommernacht (5 Songs, 1910)
"Laue Sommernacht" from 5 Songs For Voice And Piano
5 Songs for voice and piano [1910] - Nos. 1, 3-5
Ansturm (Vier Lieder)
Funf Lieder
Lobgesang
Laue Sommernacht
Die stille Stadt
4 Lieder, 'Waldseligkeit'
Five songs
Bei dir ist es traut
5 songs, 1910: Bei dir es traut
Erntelied
Bei dir ist es traut
In meines Vaters Garten
Waldseligkeit
Licht in der Nacht
Die stille Stadt
Ich wandle unter Blumen
Bei dir ist es traut
5 Songs For Voice And Piano, no.5; Ich wandle unter Blumen
5 Songs For Voice And Piano, no.1; Die Stille Stadt
Drei Fruhe Lieder
5 Songs for voice and piano [1910]
Bei dir ist es traut
Laue Sommernacht
