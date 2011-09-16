Rita LeeBorn 31 December 1948
Rita Lee (born Rita Lee Jones, December 31, 1947) is a Brazilian rock singer and composer. She is a former member of the Brazilian band Os Mutantes and is a popular figure in Brazilian entertainment, where she is also known for being an animal rights activist and a vegetarian. She has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide.
