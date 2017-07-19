Al HaigBorn 22 July 1924. Died 16 November 1982
Al Haig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f95b7c3-deba-4698-b12d-596d83c907e5
Al Haig Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Warren Haig (July 19, 1922 – November 16, 1982) was an American jazz pianist, best known as one of the pioneers of bebop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Haig Tracks
Sort by
Salt Peanuts
Dizzy Gillespie
Salt Peanuts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
Salt Peanuts
Last played on
Blues For Alice
Al Haig
Blues For Alice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues For Alice
Last played on
Now's The Time
Charlie Parker
Now's The Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkqg.jpglink
Now's The Time
Last played on
Move
Gerry Mulligan
Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Move
Composer
Last played on
Oop Bop Sh'Bam
Dizzy Gillespie
Oop Bop Sh'Bam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
Oop Bop Sh'Bam
Last played on
Sawbo City Blues
Al Haig
Sawbo City Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sawbo City Blues
Last played on
Hershey Bar
Stan Getz
Hershey Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
Hershey Bar
Last played on
Al Haig Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist