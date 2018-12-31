For the country rock band active in the early 1980s, see Snuff (country rock band)

Snuff are a British punk rock band formed in Hendon in 1986. Their name reportedly came about after a long discussion about names ended up with one of them claiming "That's Enough", which was then shortened to Snuff. The original line-up was Duncan Redmonds on drums and vocals, Simon Wells on guitar and vocals and Andy Crighton on bass, with Dave Redmonds being added to the line-up on trombone before the release of Flibbiddydibbiddydob.

Snuff have released their material through a variety of independent record labels including their own, 10past12records, as well as on Fat Wreck Chords a label owned by Fat Mike of NOFX.