SnuffUK punk band. Formed 1986
Snuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f909c24-94e3-42bd-b7e0-e720306bb3b0
Snuff Biography (Wikipedia)
For the country rock band active in the early 1980s, see Snuff (country rock band)
Snuff are a British punk rock band formed in Hendon in 1986. Their name reportedly came about after a long discussion about names ended up with one of them claiming "That's Enough", which was then shortened to Snuff. The original line-up was Duncan Redmonds on drums and vocals, Simon Wells on guitar and vocals and Andy Crighton on bass, with Dave Redmonds being added to the line-up on trombone before the release of Flibbiddydibbiddydob.
Snuff have released their material through a variety of independent record labels including their own, 10past12records, as well as on Fat Wreck Chords a label owned by Fat Mike of NOFX.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Snuff Tracks
Sort by
Auld Lang Syne
Snuff
Auld Lang Syne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads
Snuff
Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads
Last played on
Caught In Session
Snuff
Caught In Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caught In Session
Last played on
Not Listening
Snuff
Not Listening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Listening
Last played on
Who
Snuff
Who
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who
Last played on
Win Some
Snuff
Win Some
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Win Some
Last played on
Galloping Home
Snuff
Galloping Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galloping Home
Last played on
I Think We're Alone Now
Snuff
I Think We're Alone Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Think We're Alone Now
Last played on
I Can See Clearly
Snuff
I Can See Clearly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can See Clearly
Last played on
Hotaru No Hikari
Snuff
Hotaru No Hikari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotaru No Hikari
Last played on
Another Girl
Snuff
Another Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Girl
Last played on
EFL
Snuff
EFL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EFL
Last played on
Squirrels
Snuff
Squirrels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squirrels
Last played on
Hotaru No Hikari (Auld Lang Syne)
Snuff
Hotaru No Hikari (Auld Lang Syne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotaru No Hikari (Auld Lang Syne)
Last played on
Drop The Beat (part Two)
Snuff
Drop The Beat (part Two)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop The beat
Snuff
Drop The beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Stocks
Snuff
In The Stocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Stocks
Last played on
call it rude
Snuff
call it rude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanna Be
Snuff
Wanna Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanna Be
Last played on
Marbles
Snuff
Marbles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marbles
Last played on
Snuff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist