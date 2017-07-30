Fabio BondiBorn 15 March 1961
Fabio Bondi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f8edce1-b79b-4bda-a167-f6d23b0d66bb
Fabio Bondi Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabio Biondi (born 15 March 1961 in Palermo, Italy) is an Italian violinist and conductor. He is a specialist in Baroque and early music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fabio Bondi Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia No. 7 in E flat, TWV 40:20 - Movements 1-4
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantasia No. 7 in E flat, TWV 40:20 - Movements 1-4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Fantasia No. 7 in E flat, TWV 40:20 - Movements 1-4
Last played on
Back to artist