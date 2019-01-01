Will HuntUS drummer. Born 5 September 1971
Will Hunt
Will Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
William Martin Hunt (born September 5, 1971) is an American drummer, who has played for many bands, including Evanescence, Skrape, Dark New Day, Black Label Society, Device, Crossfade, Rival City Heights, and as a touring member for Staind and Static-X.
