Major LanceBorn 4 April 1939. Died 3 September 1994
Major Lance (April 4, 1939, 1941 or 1942 – September 3, 1994) was an American R&B singer. After a number of US hits in the 1960s, including "The Monkey Time" and "Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um", he became an iconic figure in Britain in the 1970s among followers of Northern soul. Although he stopped making records in 1982, Major Lance continued to perform at concerts and on tours until his death in 1994.
You Don't Want Me No More
Too Hot To Hold
The Matador
Ain't No Soul (In These Old Shoes)
Right Track
Everybody Loves A Good Time
I'm The One
Ain't No Soul.
It's the Beat
The Beat
Investigate
Sweeter As The Days Go By
Little Young Lover
Um Um Um Um Um Um
The Monkey Time
Um, Um, Um
Follow The Leader
