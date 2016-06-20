Los Mustang is a Spanish rock band from Barcelona formed in the 1960s originally made up of Santiago "Santi" Carulla (vocals), Marco Rossi (solo guitar), Antonio "Toni" Mercadé (acoustic guitar and vocals), Miguel Navarro (bass and vocals) and Antonio "Tony" Mier (drums). They are best known for their Spanish language covers of songs from the 1960s and the 1970s.