Jaida Dreyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaida Dreyer (born April 25, 1991)[citation needed] is an American-Canadian country music singer, songwriter and a world champion equestrian based in Nashville, Tennessee.[citation needed] She was signed as the flagship artist on Streamsound Records, a label founded in 2012 by Byron Gallimore.
Jack It to Jesus
I've Been Everywhere
South of the Sun
