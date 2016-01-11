BrazosFormed 2007
Brazos
2007
Brazos Biography (Wikipedia)
Brazos is the moniker of Martin McNulty Crane. Originally from Austin, Texas, Brazos gained recognition in 2009 with the self-released debut album, "Phosphorescent Blues". He and the band are currently based in Brooklyn, New York.
How The Ranks Was Won
Brazos
How The Ranks Was Won
How The Ranks Was Won
Last played on
Charm
Brazos
Charm
Charm
Last played on
Irene
Brazos
Irene
Irene
Last played on
Always On
Brazos
Always On
Always On
Last played on
