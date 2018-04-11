Matthew Thomas Masurka (born May 12, 1983), better known by his stage name Gigamesh, is a Minneapolis-based American three-time multi-platinum[citation needed] selling music producer and DJ. Gigamesh is most recognized for having produced Mike Posner's multiplatinum selling track "Cooler Than Me" as well as his remix of Foster the People's single "Pumped Up Kicks" (which currently has over 172 million plays on YouTube).

Prior to launching his solo career, Masurka was also involved in two other collaborative projects, Discotech and Señor Stereo, both alongside DJs Danny Daze and Joe Maz. Gigamesh releases include an EP on Kitsuné and a single and two EPs on OurLabel International. In the spring of 2013, he released the single, "Enjoy", on New York City-based house label Nurvous Records. Touring internationally, he has performed in Asia, Australia, Europe and across North America.