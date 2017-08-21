Jerry Garcia BandFormed 1975. Disbanded 1995
Jerry Garcia Band
1975
Jerry Garcia Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jerry Garcia Band was a San Francisco Bay Area rock band led by Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Garcia founded the band in 1975; it remained the most important of his various side projects until his death in 1995. The band regularly toured and recorded sporadically throughout its twenty-year existence, generally, but not always, during breaks in the Grateful Dead's schedule.
Waiting For A Miracle
Jerry Garcia Band
Waiting For A Miracle
Waiting For A Miracle
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Jerry Garcia Band
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
FOREVER YOUNG
Jerry Garcia Band
FOREVER YOUNG
FOREVER YOUNG
