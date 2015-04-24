The SubhumansCanadian punk band. Formed 1978
The Subhumans
1978
The Subhumans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Subhumans are a punk band formed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1978.
Known by pejorative, punk rock nicknames, original members were known simply as "Useless" (Gerry Hannah), "Dimwit" (Ken Montgomery), "Wimpy" (Brian Roy Goble) and "Normal" (Mike Graham).
Behind My Smile
The Subhumans
Behind My Smile
Behind My Smile
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Jan
2019
Subhumans
100 Club, London, UK
11
Jan
2019
Subhumans
The Underground, Plymouth, UK
30
May
2019
Subhumans
Fulford Arms, York, UK
31
May
2019
Subhumans
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
1
Jun
2019
Subhumans, Slaughter And The Dogs, UK Subs, Anti-Nowhere League, Conflict, Dirt Box Disco, Discharge, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Crashed Out, Kid Klumsy, LITTERBUG and Vomit
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
