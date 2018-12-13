Rhiannon GiddensBorn 21 February 1977
Rhiannon Giddens
1977-02-21
Rhiannon Giddens Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhiannon Giddens (born February 21, 1977) is an American musician. She is known as the lead singer, violinist, banjo player and a founding member of the Grammy-winning country, blues and old-time music band Carolina Chocolate Drops. She is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, an alumna of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, and a 2000 graduate of Oberlin Conservatory where she studied opera. In addition to her work with the Drops, Giddens has released two solo albums: Tomorrow Is My Turn (2015) and Freedom Highway (2017).
Rhiannon Giddens Performances & Interviews
Rhiannon Giddens | Interview
2016-01-07
Ricky Ross talks to North Carolina singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens.
Rhiannon Giddens | Interview
Rhiannon Giddens Tracks
We Could Fly
Rhiannon Giddens
We Could Fly
We Could Fly
Up Above My Head
Rhiannon Giddens
Up Above My Head
Up Above My Head
Pretty Saro
Rhiannon Giddens
Pretty Saro
Pretty Saro
Wandering Roads
Rhiannon Giddens
Wandering Roads
Wandering Roads
Wandering Roads
Rhiannon Giddens
Wandering Roads
Wandering Roads
Griogal Cridhe
The Elftones
Griogal Cridhe
Griogal Cridhe
Waterboy
Rhiannon Giddens
Waterboy
Waterboy
Lonesome Road
Rhiannon Giddens
Lonesome Road
Lonesome Road
Underneath our Harlem Moon
Rhiannon Giddens
Underneath our Harlem Moon
She's Got You
Rhiannon Giddens
She's Got You
She's Got You
Black Is The Colour
Rhiannon Giddens
Black Is The Colour
Black Is The Colour
Don't Let It Trouble Your Mind
Rhiannon Giddens
Don't Let It Trouble Your Mind
Don't Let It Trouble Your Mind
We Could Fly
Dirk Powell
We Could Fly
We Could Fly
Forever Young
Rhiannon Giddens
Forever Young
Forever Young
Julie
Rhiannon Giddens
Julie
Julie
Angel City
Rhiannon Giddens
Angel City
Angel City
Lullaby
Rhiannon Giddens
Lullaby
Lullaby
At The Purchaser's Option
Rhiannon Giddens
At The Purchaser's Option
At The Purchaser's Option
Birmingham Sunday
Rhiannon Giddens
Birmingham Sunday
Birmingham Sunday
O Love Is Teasin'
Rhiannon Giddens
O Love Is Teasin'
O Love Is Teasin'
Tomorrow is My Turn
Rhiannon Giddens
Tomorrow is My Turn
Tomorrow is My Turn
Shake Sugaree
Rhiannon Giddens
Shake Sugaree
Shake Sugaree
Better Get It Right the First Time
Rhiannon Giddens
Better Get It Right the First Time
Better Get It Right the First Time
We Could Fly
Rhiannon Giddens
We Could Fly
We Could Fly
Rhiannon Giddens Links
