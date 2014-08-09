MagicNew Orleans hip hop artist Awood Johnson. Born 16 August 1975. Died 1 March 2013
Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f6f9c97-f430-4f0b-af83-d89d33c4c1bd
Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Awood Johnson (August 16, 1975 – March 1, 2013), better known by his stage name, Magic (or Mr. Magic), was an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana, perhaps best known for his stint with No Limit Records in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Magic Tracks
Sort by
Magic
Rude
Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic
Performer
Last played on
Rude
Magic
Rude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rude
Last played on
Magic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist