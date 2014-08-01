Γιώργος ΖαμπέταςBorn 15 January 1925. Died 10 March 1992
1925-01-15
Giorgos Zampetas (Pronounced 'Zabetas', Greek: Γιώργος Ζαμπέτας, sometimes romanized as George Zambetas / George Zabetas / Giorgos Zabetas; 25 January 1925 in Athens – 10 March 1992 in Athens) was a well-known bouzouki musician. His origins are from the island of Kythnos.
ZORBA'S DANCE
