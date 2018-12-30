Anders HillborgBorn 31 May 1954
Anders Hillborg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1954-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f6957a7-c16c-4659-9a19-c1210efe3f80
Anders Hillborg Biography (Wikipedia)
Per Anders Hillborg (born 31 May 1954) is one of Sweden’s leading composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anders Hillborg Performances & Interviews
Anders Hillborg Tracks
Sort by
Bach Materia
Anders Hillborg
Bach Materia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lgs43.jpglink
Bach Materia
Last played on
O dessa ögon
Anders Hillborg
O dessa ögon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
O dessa ögon
Last played on
En Midsommarnattsdrom
Anders Hillborg
En Midsommarnattsdrom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Midsommarnattsdrom
Last played on
Peacock Tales
Anders Hillborg
Peacock Tales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwn6.jpglink
Peacock Tales
Last played on
Oh those eyes
Anders Hillborg
Oh those eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Oh those eyes
Last played on
Bach Materia
Anders Hillborg
Bach Materia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lgs43.jpglink
Bach Materia
Last played on
Bach Materia - violin concerto (excerpt)
Anders Hillborg
Bach Materia - violin concerto (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lgs43.jpglink
Bach Materia - violin concerto (excerpt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Primal Blues
Anders Hillborg
Primal Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwn6.jpglink
Primal Blues
Choir
Last played on
O dessa ogon
Anders Hillborg
O dessa ogon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O dessa ogon
Performer
Last played on
Ich Ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ BWV 639 (arr. Hillborg)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ich Ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ BWV 639 (arr. Hillborg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ich Ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ BWV 639 (arr. Hillborg)
Last played on
Violin Concerto No.2
Anders Hillborg
Violin Concerto No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr22n.jpglink
Violin Concerto No.2
Last played on
The Strand Settings
Anders Hillborg
The Strand Settings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
The Strand Settings
Last played on
Sirens (Proms 2017)
Anders Hillborg
Sirens (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304p30.jpglink
Sirens (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Liquid Marble
Anders Hillborg
Liquid Marble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Liquid Marble
Last played on
Sirens (excerpt)
Anders Hillborg
Sirens (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Sirens (excerpt)
Last played on
Muoayiyoum
Anders Hillborg
Muoayiyoum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Muoayiyoum
Last played on
...lontano in sonno... for voice and orchestra
Anders Hillborg
...lontano in sonno... for voice and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
...lontano in sonno... for voice and orchestra
Last played on
Eleven Gates for orchestra
Anders Hillborg
Eleven Gates for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Eleven Gates for orchestra
Last played on
Cold Heat
Anders Hillborg
Cold Heat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Cold Heat
Last played on
Muoyiyaoum (Be in the Audience)
Anders Hillborg
Muoyiyaoum (Be in the Audience)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304p30.jpglink
Muoyiyaoum (Be in the Audience)
Last played on
The Strand Settings: Dark Harbour XI
Anders Hillborg
The Strand Settings: Dark Harbour XI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
The Strand Settings: Dark Harbour XI
Last played on
Hautposaune for solo trombone and tape
Anders Hillborg
Hautposaune for solo trombone and tape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hautposaune for solo trombone and tape
Last played on
En Midsommarnattsdrom (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Anders Hillborg
En Midsommarnattsdrom (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0072.jpglink
En Midsommarnattsdrom (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Last played on
The Strand Settings
Anders Hillborg
The Strand Settings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
The Strand Settings
Last played on
Beast Sampler
Anders Hillborg
Beast Sampler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Beast Sampler
Last played on
Oh those eyes
Anders Hillborg
Oh those eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Oh those eyes
Violin Concerto
Carolin Widmann
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwww.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Vaporised Tivoli
Anders Hillborg
Vaporised Tivoli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Vaporised Tivoli
The Strand Settings
Anders Hillborg
The Strand Settings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
The Strand Settings
Singer
Beast Sampler
Anders Hillborg
Beast Sampler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Beast Sampler
The Peacock Moment
Martin Fröst
The Peacock Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwn6.jpglink
The Peacock Moment
Cold heat for orchestra
Anders Hillborg
Cold heat for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold heat for orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anders Hillborg
Anders Hillborg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist