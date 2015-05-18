Lazarus Clamp
Lazarus Clamp
Lazarus Clamp Biography (Wikipedia)
Lazarus Clamp are an English band of some longevity and interest, who can make a reasonable claim to being one of the minor, undiscovered, rough-cut gems of British independent music - but who probably have only themselves to blame for their low profile. Formed in Leicester in 1994, the band's early intensity (angular, noisy, post-hardcore influences were the most evident at this point) and musical ambition (often undermined by a semi-notorious degree of equipment failure and breakdown), earned them a combination of admiration, sympathy, and disdain on the Midlands scene.[citation needed]
Lazarus Clamp Tracks
Latch
Lazarus Clamp
Latch
Latch
Last played on
100 Watt Bulb
Lazarus Clamp
100 Watt Bulb
100 Watt Bulb
Last played on
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Lazarus Clamp
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
