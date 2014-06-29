Edwin Van Cleef
Edwin Van Cleef
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f660425-479d-4a2a-88a1-840562e061f2
Edwin Van Cleef Biography (Wikipedia)
Ash Howarth, better known by his stage name Edwin van Cleef, is a nu-disco/electronic musician from Leeds, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edwin Van Cleef Tracks
Sort by
You Can Dance
Chilly Gonzales
You Can Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hs85n.jpglink
You Can Dance
Last played on
Triton
Edwin Van Cleef
Triton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triton
Last played on
Edwin Van Cleef Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist