Felice AnerioBorn 1560. Died 26 September 1614
1560
Felice Anerio Biography (Wikipedia)
Felice Anerio (c. 1560 – 26 or 27 September 1614) was an Italian composer of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras, and a member of the Roman School of composers. He was the older brother of another important, and somewhat more progressive composer of the same period, Giovanni Francesco Anerio.
Litania Deiparae Virginis Mariae
Litania Deiparae Virginis Mariae
Litania Deiparae Virginis Mariae
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Christus factus est pro nobis
Christus factus est pro nobis
Christus factus est pro nobis
Director
Ecco il bel Lauro verde; Cor mio, deh, non languire; Galliarde in D Major
Luzzasco Luzzaschi
Ecco il bel Lauro verde; Cor mio, deh, non languire; Galliarde in D Major
Ecco il bel Lauro verde; Cor mio, deh, non languire; Galliarde in D Major
Stabat Mater a 12
Stabat Mater a 12
Stabat Mater a 12
Choir
Salve Regina
Cardinall's Musick, Felice Anerio & Andrew Carwood
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Performer
Christus factus est
Christus factus est
Christus factus est
Ave Regina caelorum
Ave Regina caelorum
Ave Regina caelorum
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
