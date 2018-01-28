Ronnie DavisBorn 4 July 1950. Died 25 January 2017
Ronnie Davis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0438cjk.jpg
1950-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f5bc01c-84a2-459a-b8c3-b6b54017cd18
Ronnie Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnie Davis (1950 – January 25, 2017) was a Jamaican reggae singer who was a member of The Tennors, The Itals, and the group Ronnie Davis & Idren. He lately performed as a solo artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronnie Davis Tracks
Sort by
You are the fool version
Ronnie Davis
You are the fool version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
You are the fool version
Last played on
You are the fool
Ronnie Davis
You are the fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
You are the fool
Last played on
Rivers Of Babylon
Ronnie Davis
Rivers Of Babylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Rivers Of Babylon
Last played on
Strange Things (Acoustic)
Ronnie Davis
Strange Things (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Strange Things (Acoustic)
Last played on
I Won't Cry (Acoustic)
Ronnie Davis
I Won't Cry (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
I Won't Cry (Acoustic)
Last played on
False Leaders (Acoustic)
Ronnie Davis
False Leaders (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
False Leaders (Acoustic)
Last played on
Strange Things
Ronnie Davis
Strange Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Strange Things
Last played on
Now Generation
Ronnie Davis
Now Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Now Generation
Last played on
No weak heart
Ronnie Davis
No weak heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
No weak heart
Last played on
Make haste
Ronnie Davis
Make haste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Make haste
Last played on
Got To Go Home
Ronnie Davis
Got To Go Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Got To Go Home
Last played on
Power of Love
Ronnie Davis
Power of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
Power of Love
Last played on
That's Life
Ronnie Davis
That's Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
That's Life
Last played on
Inna Dis Ya Time (Crown Dubpate Style)
Ronnie Davis
Inna Dis Ya Time (Crown Dubpate Style)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438dq2.jpglink
False Leaders
Ronnie Davis
False Leaders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Leaders
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ronnie Davis
Ronnie Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist