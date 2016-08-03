Ride
1988
Ride are an English rock band that formed in 1988 in Oxford, England, consisting of Andy Bell, Mark Gardener, Laurence "Loz" Colbert, and Steve Queralt. The band were initially part of the "shoegazing" scene that emerged in England during the early 1990s. Following the break-up of the band in 1996, members moved on to various other projects, most notably Bell who became the bassist for Oasis. In 2001, the band briefly reunited for a one-off performance for a television show. Ride announced their second reunion in November 2014. Their debut album Nowhere has been named one of the important albums of the shoegazing genre.
How did Ride sample space on their new single?
2017-11-09
Lauren chats with rock band Ride about the creation of sounds on their new single.
How did Ride sample space on their new single?
Ride
2017-07-25
Highlights of Ride's set at Glastonbury 2017
Ride
"We put the problems we had back then down to youth" – The reformation of Ride
2017-07-06
Andy Bell and Steve Queralt talk about working together again and their latest album which is going down well with the fans.
“We put the problems we had back then down to youth” – The reformation of Ride
Ride
2017-04-25
Highlights of Ride's set at 6 Music Festival 2017
Ride
Ride - The Beauty of the Barrowlands
2017-03-24
Andy Bell and Mark Gardener from Ride chat ahead of their #6musicfestival show
Ride - The Beauty of the Barrowlands
Ride chat to Shaun about their first gigs in 20 years
2014-11-19
Ride chat to Shaun Keaveny about their first gigs in 20 years that were announced on Wednesday 19th November
Ride chat to Shaun about their first gigs in 20 years
Twisterella
Twisterella
Twisterella
Dreams Burn Down
Dreams Burn Down
Dreams Burn Down
Taste
Taste
Taste
OX4
OX4
OX4
Like a Daydream
Like a Daydream
Like a Daydream
Vapour Trail
Vapour Trail
Vapour Trail
Eight Miles High
Eight Miles High
Eight Miles High
Leave Them All Behind
Leave Them All Behind
Leave Them All Behind
Cali
Cali
Cali
Black Nite Crash
Black Nite Crash
Black Nite Crash
Cold Water People
Cold Water People
Cold Water People
Walk on Water
Walk on Water
Walk on Water
Charm Assault
Charm Assault
Charm Assault
All I Want
All I Want
All I Want
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T15:58:06
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
18:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-24T15:58:06
24
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
