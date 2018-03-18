Erin McKeownBorn 15 October 1977
Erin McKeown
Erin McKeown Biography (Wikipedia)
Erin McKeown (pronounced mik-YONE) is an American multi-instrumentalist and folk-rock singer-songwriter.
McKeown's music is difficult to categorize. It touches on pop, swing, rock, folk, and electronic music, as well as many other genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erin McKeown Tracks
Born to Hum
Born to Hum
Born to Hum
Rhode Island is Famous for You
Rhode Island is Famous for You
Rhode Island is Famous for You
Get Happy
Get Happy
Get Happy
Born to Hum
Born to Hum
Born to Hum
They Say It's Spring
They Say It's Spring
Starlit
Starlit
Starlit
Manifestra
Manifestra
Manifestra
The Politician
The Politician
The Politician
Melody (Live In Session)
Melody (Live In Session)
Melody (Live In Session)
INSTANT CLASSIC
INSTANT CLASSIC
INSTANT CLASSIC
If You Want to Be a Lady
If You Want to Be a Lady
I Was A Little Too Loneley (You Were A Little Too Late)
I Was A Little Too Loneley (You Were A Little Too Late)
How to be a Lady
How to be a Lady
How to be a Lady
Coucou
Coucou
Coucou
Blackbird
Blackbird
Blackbird
Slung-Lo
Slung-Lo
Slung-Lo
Just One Of Those Things
Just One Of Those Things
Just One Of Those Things
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
You, Sailor
You, Sailor
You, Sailor
The Rascal
The Rascal
The Rascal
The Foxes
The Foxes
The Foxes
