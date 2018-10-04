Matthew DurkanBaritone
Matthew Durkan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f514941-1594-4e14-ac20-82ea5f850715
Matthew Durkan Tracks
Sort by
For Life I had never cared greatly
Gerald Finzi
For Life I had never cared greatly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
For Life I had never cared greatly
Last played on
I need not go
Gerald Finzi
I need not go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
I need not go
Last played on
Pa-pa-pa Papageno, from The Magic Flute
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pa-pa-pa Papageno, from The Magic Flute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Pa-pa-pa Papageno, from The Magic Flute
Last played on
Like a drifter in the pictures, from The Elixir of Love
Gaetano Donizetti
Like a drifter in the pictures, from The Elixir of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Like a drifter in the pictures, from The Elixir of Love
Last played on
Back to artist