Chlöe HowlBorn 4 March 1995
Chlöe Howl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01m7sv2.jpg
1995-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f4d8b3f-bbe1-42aa-87f5-adc4c067a365
Chlöe Howl Biography (Wikipedia)
Chloe Louise Howells, better known by her stage name Chlöe Howl (born 4 March 1995), is a British singer-songwriter. She was shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2014 and the 2014 BRIT Awards: Critics Choice Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chlöe Howl Tracks
Sort by
23
Chlöe Howl
23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
23
Last played on
Work
Chlöe Howl
Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
Magnetic
Chlöe Howl
Magnetic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
Magnetic
Last played on
Rumour
Chlöe Howl
Rumour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6ttn.jpglink
Rumour
Last played on
Paper Heart
Chlöe Howl
Paper Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lkqm0.jpglink
Paper Heart
Last played on
No Strings Clean Version
Chlöe Howl
No Strings Clean Version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
No Strings Clean Version
Last played on
No Strings
Chlöe Howl
No Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dty02.jpglink
No Strings
Last played on
Rumour (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23 Feb 2014)
Chlöe Howl
Rumour (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23 Feb 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
Rumour (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23 Feb 2014)
Last played on
Talk Dirty (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23 Feb 2014)
Chlöe Howl
Talk Dirty (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23 Feb 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7sv2.jpglink
Upcoming Events
23
Jan
2019
Chloe Howl, Flawes and Donna Missal
Moth Club, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Chloe Howl
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rp5v
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-02-23T15:22:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01sst0g.jpg
23
Feb
2014
Live Lounge: Chloe Howl
BBC Broadcasting House
Chlöe Howl Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
When Ellie Goulding crashes your karaoke party
-
Ellie Goulding - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Ellie Goulding - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Ellie Goulding needs to finish her vocals for Calvin Harris
-
Ellie Goulding in conversation with Jo Whiley
-
Foxes chats to Graham Norton
-
Ellie Goulding Live in Session
Back to artist