Božidar KuncBorn 18 July 1903. Died 1 April 1964
Božidar Kunc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1903-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f4be01a-da34-4360-8b87-4e4e4dceae86
Božidar Kunc Biography (Wikipedia)
Božidar Kunc (June 18, 1903, Zagreb – April 1, 1964, Detroit) was a Croatian composer and pianist. He studied at the Academy of Music, University of Zagreb. From 1951 he worked as a teacher in New York. His sister was a famous soprano Zinka Milanov (maiden name Kunc).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Božidar Kunc Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in F, op 14
Božidar Kunc
String Quartet in F, op 14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet in F, op 14
Ensemble
Last played on
Solemn Overture
Božidar Kunc
Solemn Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solemn Overture
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Violin Concerto no. 2 in D minor, Op.55
Božidar Kunc
Violin Concerto no. 2 in D minor, Op.55
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Concerto no. 2 in D minor, Op.55
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist