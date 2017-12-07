Harry LookofskyBorn 1 October 1913. Died 8 June 1998
Harry Lookofsky
1913-10-01
Harry Lookofsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Lookofsky (1 October 1913 – 8 June 1998) was an American jazz violinist. He was also the father of keyboardist-songwriter Michael Brown, who most notably was a founding member of The Left Banke and Stories.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Lookofsky Tracks
Stone Flower
Ron Carter
Stone Flower
Stone Flower
