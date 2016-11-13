Mariano Uña Ramos (27 May 1933 – 23 May 2014) was an Argentinian musician.

Uña Ramos was born in Humahuaca, Argentina, near the border with Bolivia. He was a renowned Andean musician and composer, a virtuoso of the quena, the end blown bamboo flute of the Andean Altiplano. He died in 2014 in Paris, four days before his 81st birthday.