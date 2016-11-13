Uña RamosBorn 27 May 1933. Died 24 May 2014
Uña Ramos
1933-05-27
Uña Ramos Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariano Uña Ramos (27 May 1933 – 23 May 2014) was an Argentinian musician.
Uña Ramos was born in Humahuaca, Argentina, near the border with Bolivia. He was a renowned Andean musician and composer, a virtuoso of the quena, the end blown bamboo flute of the Andean Altiplano. He died in 2014 in Paris, four days before his 81st birthday.
